Evans is questionable to return Sunday versus Kansas City due to a knee injury, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Evans limped off the field with the assistance of Minnesota's medical staff during the second half, marking the second time he has done so during Sunday's contest, per Goessling. With the second-year cornerback sidelined for the time being, expect Andrew Booth and/or Mekhi Blackmon to take on larger roles alongside starting cornerback Byron Murphy.