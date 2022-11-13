Evans was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Bills with a concussion.

Evans logged six tackles before sustaining a concussion at some point during Sunday's contest. The 23-year-old was expected to take on a starting role against Buffalo, as starting cornerback Cameron Dantzler (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Saturday. With Evans out, second-round rookie Andrew Booth has stepped in to make his defensive debut for Minnesota, according to Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.