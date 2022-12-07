Minnesota placed Evans (concussion) on injured reserve Wednesday.
Evans had already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions due to a concussion he picked up during the Week 13 win over the Jets, but he'll now be sidelined for at least four weeks after landing on IR. In Evans' absence, Duke Shelley is a prime candidate for an increased role in Minnesota's secondary, though Cameron Dantzler (ankle) could return to the mix soon after a stint on IR.
More News
-
Vikings' Akayleb Evans: Won't play against Detroit•
-
Vikings' Akayleb Evans: Evaluated for concussion Sunday•
-
Vikings' Akayleb Evans: Ready for Week 13•
-
Vikings' Akayleb Evans: Trending toward return•
-
Vikings' Akayleb Evans: Won't play Thursday•
-
Vikings' Akayleb Evans: Limited during walkthrough•