Evans is likely to start Week 10 with Cameron Dantzler (ankle) expected to be sidelined, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Evans racked up six tackles and one pass breakup versus Washington in Week 9, when Dantzler's ankle injury forced him to leave the field early. The rookie fourth-round pick proved productive while handling 69 percent of defensive snaps last week, so if thrust into a starting role again versus the Bills on Sunday, he could be worth fantasy consideration in deeper IDP formats.