Evans is out of concussion protocol and will make his return to the field Sunday versus the Jets.

Evans will return to Minnesota's secondary after missing the last two contests while recovering from a concussion. In his final two games prior to getting hurt, Evans recorded 12 tackles while seeing an increased workload with the defensive unit. The cornerback will likely step back into a significant role as the Vikings take on the Jets and will still be operating without Cameron Dantzler (ankle), who is on IR.