The Vikings selected Evans in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 118th overall.

Evans is a battle-tested player who spent five seasons in the college ranks. He started out at Tulsa and went to Missouri as a graduate transfer, where he led the team in forced fumbles (2) and broke up seven passes. Evans is rangy at 6-foot-2 with 32-inch arms but his long speed with a 4.46 in the 40-yard dash is middling for a boundary corner. The Vikings already took Andrew Booth out of Clemson earlier in the draft, but Evans is added depth insurance in the secondary.