Evans (concussion) was listed as a full participant on the Vikings' injury report Wednesday.
Evans sustained a concussion in Week 10 and was sidelined for the Vikings' last two games. While it's unclear if he's cleared the league's protocols for head injuries yet, Minnesota coach Kevin O'Connell said that the rookie cornerback should be available to play Sunday against the Jets, according to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. Evans primarily played on special teams over the first seven games of the season, but he recorded 13 tackles and one pass defended while playing all but nine of his 86 snaps on defense since Week 9. When healthy, he should once again play a consistent reserve role with fellow cornerbacks Andrew Booth (knee) and Cameron Dantzler (ankle) both on IR.