Evans has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions due to a concussion, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Evans exited Sunday's win over the Jets and has been diagnosed with a concussion. He'll be forced to miss at least one game, and he'll need to clear several steps as part of the league's concussion protocol before he's able to return to practice. Duke Shelley and Kris Boyd are candidates to see increased roles in Minnesota's secondary while Evans is sidelined.