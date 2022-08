Wilson had two receptions for 22 yards and two touchdowns on two targets in Sunday's loss at Las Vegas.

Wilson had both of his touchdown passes in the second half against the second- and third-team defense, so don't get too excited. He's battling for a reserve receiver role and is likely behind Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Bisi Johnson and possibly sixth-round rookie Jalen Nailor at this point for the No. 4 and No. 5 receiver roles.