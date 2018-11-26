Robinson caught one of two targets for 11 yards during Sunday's 27-20 victory over the Packers.

Robinson wound up logging more snaps (14) than typical No. 3 receiver Laquon Treadwell before halftime, but with Minnesota nursing a lead in the second half, the blocking-proficient Treadwell wound up with nearly double Robinson's playing time. However, this development shows that the Vikings may be more inclined to roll with Robinson in clear passing situations, which could make the 30-year-old vet a sneaky sleeper in Week 13 when his team tries to keep up with Tom Brady and the Patriots.