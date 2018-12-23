Vikings' Aldrick Robinson: Catchless in Detroit
Robinson was unable to snag either of his targets during Sunday's 27-9 win over the Lions.
Sunday represented Robinson's second catchless game in three weeks after just two such performances in his first 10 outings of the season. It's not easy to see things getting much better for Robinson. New offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski has pledged to be more run-heavy with the Vikings' offense and, through two games, Minnesota is throwing it 42 percent less than they had under John DeFilippo. To top it off, Minnesota draws a Chicago defense in Week 17 that has frustrated opposing passing attacks all season, though Robinson did reel in a touchdown grab against them in Week 10.
More News
-
Vikings' Aldrick Robinson: Hauls in touchdown pass•
-
Vikings' Aldrick Robinson: Little playing time Monday•
-
Vikings' Aldrick Robinson: Draws nine targets•
-
Vikings' Aldrick Robinson: Catches one pass•
-
Vikings' Aldrick Robinson: Grabs fourth touchdown•
-
Vikings' Aldrick Robinson: Just two receptions Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
LIVE: Week 16 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 16
-
Week 16 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you contrarian plays for Week 16 to try to take down a DFS tournament...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16