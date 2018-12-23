Robinson was unable to snag either of his targets during Sunday's 27-9 win over the Lions.

Sunday represented Robinson's second catchless game in three weeks after just two such performances in his first 10 outings of the season. It's not easy to see things getting much better for Robinson. New offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski has pledged to be more run-heavy with the Vikings' offense and, through two games, Minnesota is throwing it 42 percent less than they had under John DeFilippo. To top it off, Minnesota draws a Chicago defense in Week 17 that has frustrated opposing passing attacks all season, though Robinson did reel in a touchdown grab against them in Week 10.