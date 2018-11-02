Robinson is preparing for a larger role with Stefon Diggs (ribs) in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Lions, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Robinson dropped a hint that Diggs isn't expected to suit up, likely leaving the Vikings without a player who has accounted for 10.6 targets and 60.8 snaps per game. No. 3 wide receiver Laquon Treadwell is an obvious candidate to take on some of the volume, but the Vikings also will need Robinson to step into a role in three-wide formations. The 30-year-old has caught just 46.8 percent of his 158 career targets, making up for it with 12 touchdowns and an average of 17.4 yards on 74 receptions, including three scores among five catches in 2018. If nothing else, Robinson makes for a passable boom-or-bust option in deep fantasy leagues.