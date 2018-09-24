Robinson had one reception for nine yards on his only target in Sunday's loss to Buffalo.

He played nine snaps on offense, which is encouraging since he was only signed to the roster earlier in the week. It's possible he could challenge Laquon Treadwell for the No. 3 receiver role once he's more familiar with the offense, but the offense has had few targets for receivers outside of Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs.

