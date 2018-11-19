Robinson had two receptions for 24 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown, in Sunday's loss at Chicago.

Robinson played just eight snaps on offense, but continues to display big-play capabilities with his fourth touchdown on just nine receptions. He had a large decline in snaps on offense with Stefon Diggs back from a rib injury after playing 17 and 26 the prior two games, however, so it may not be a good bet for his touchdown prowess to continue.

