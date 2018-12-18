Robinson recorded two catches on two targets for 44 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 41-17 win over the Dolphins.

Robinson was effective during his 15 offensive snaps, as his 44 receiving yards ended up being a season high for the veteran. This came despite quarterback Kirk Cousins completing just 14 passes in Sunday's route. Robinson has just 17 catches on the year, though five of them have gone for touchdowns.

