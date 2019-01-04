Vikings' Aldrick Robinson: Held catchless in season finale
Robinson failed to catch any of his four targets during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Bears.
Held without a catch for the second straight week, Robinson finishes up the season with 17 receptions for 231 yards and five touchdowns. The 30-year-old's ridiculous 17:5 reception-to-touchdown ratio is indicative of his success on designed plays, but Robinson failed to make much of an impact outside of such situations. Set to become a free agent this offseason, it's conceivable that the Vikings could elect to re-sign Robinson as a situational wideout for 2019.
