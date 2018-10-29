Vikings' Aldrick Robinson: Just one reception Sunday
Robinson had one reception for 19 yards on two targets in Sunday's loss to the Saints.
Robinson played a season-high 17 snaps likely due to the Vikings playing from behind. He continues to get minimal time in the offense, but has big-play potential with three touchdowns in just ten targets.
More News
-
Vikings' Aldrick Robinson: Records TD reception Sunday•
-
Vikings' Aldrick Robinson: No receptions Sunday•
-
Vikings' Aldrick Robinson: Role doesn't increase•
-
Vikings' Aldrick Robinson: Two surprise TDs in loss•
-
Vikings' Aldrick Robinson: Gets first Vikings reception•
-
Vikings' Aldrick Robinson: Signs with Vikings•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trust the Browns? Drop Hyde?
The Browns were a disappointment in Week 8. So were the Jaguars running backs. Can you trust...
-
Week 8 reaction, early waivers
The Buccaneers benched their starting quarterback. Again. Dave Richard investigates the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8