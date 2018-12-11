Robinson did not have a reception and was targeted just once in Monday's loss at Seattle.

Minnesota struggled on offense most of the game which limited targets for most of the receiving corps and especially the secondary options. After looking like he may take over the third receiver role, he played less than Laquon Treadwell (30 snaps on offense for Treadwell compared to 13 for Robinson). Robinson could get a larger role if Minnesota's new offensive coordinator decides to reduce Treadwell's playing time after frequent drops this season, although the offense has few targets for receivers outside of Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs.