Robinson did not have a reception and was targeted just once in Monday's loss at Seattle.

Minnesota struggled on offense most of the game which limited targets for most of the receiving corps and especially the secondary options. After looking like he may take over the third receiver role, he played less than Laquon Treadwell (30 snaps on offense for Treadwell compared to 13 for Robinson). Robinson could get a larger role if Minnesota's new offensive coordinator decides to reduce Treadwell's playing time after frequent drops this season, although the offense has few targets for receivers outside of Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

    Week 15's Big Questions

    After a wild Week 14, Fantasy players have questions. And our experts have answered to what...

  • usatsi-11816619-lamar-jackson-ravens-pregame-2018-1400.jpg

    Week 15 streamers

    Looking for a Week 15 streamer? Heath Cummings says a pair of rookies should deliver for you...

  • golden-tate-eagles.jpg

    Week 15 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...