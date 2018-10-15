Vikings' Aldrick Robinson: No receptions Sunday
Robinson didn't have a reception in Sunday's win over Arizona despite one target in the passing game.
He played just six snaps on offense. Robinson's role in the offense hasn't grown, even after catching two touchdowns for 33 yards Week 4 against the Rams and with Laquon Treadwell's frequent drops. His role in the offense may not grow without a receiver ahead of him getting hurt.
More News
-
Vikings' Aldrick Robinson: Role doesn't increase•
-
Vikings' Aldrick Robinson: Two surprise TDs in loss•
-
Vikings' Aldrick Robinson: Gets first Vikings reception•
-
Vikings' Aldrick Robinson: Signs with Vikings•
-
49ers' Aldrick Robinson: Cut by Niners•
-
49ers' Aldrick Robinson: Could lose roster spot•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Week 7 waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Cut your Raiders?
Week 6 brought us a blowout in London that has Heath Cummings wondering if we really need to...
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6