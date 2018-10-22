Vikings' Aldrick Robinson: Records TD reception Sunday
Robinson had one reception for a 34-yard touchdown on three targets in Sunday's win at the Jets.
Robinson played eight snaps on offense and had his first reception since his two-touchdown game Week 4. He has big-play potential, but he's not on the field much and the Vikings have been sticking with Laquon Treadwell as the No. 3 receiver.
