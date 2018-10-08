Vikings' Aldrick Robinson: Role doesn't increase
Robinson played 15 snaps on offense but wasn't targeted in the passing game in Sunday's win at Philadelphia.
Robinson's role in the offense didn't grow even after catching two touchdows for 33 yards in the prior week's loss to the Rams. He played just 15 snaps on offense compared to 30 for Laquon Treadwell. He could still get a larger role in the offense if Treadwell drops more passes (four this season).
More News
-
Vikings' Aldrick Robinson: Two surprise TDs in loss•
-
Vikings' Aldrick Robinson: Gets first Vikings reception•
-
Vikings' Aldrick Robinson: Signs with Vikings•
-
49ers' Aldrick Robinson: Cut by Niners•
-
49ers' Aldrick Robinson: Could lose roster spot•
-
49ers' Aldrick Robinson: Finds end zone in finale•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Carson and Davis?
Running back committees have become our reality in Fantasy Football. Heath Cummings dissects...
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...