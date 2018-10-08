Robinson played 15 snaps on offense but wasn't targeted in the passing game in Sunday's win at Philadelphia.

Robinson's role in the offense didn't grow even after catching two touchdows for 33 yards in the prior week's loss to the Rams. He played just 15 snaps on offense compared to 30 for Laquon Treadwell. He could still get a larger role in the offense if Treadwell drops more passes (four this season).