Vikings' Aldrick Robinson: Signs with Vikings
Robinson signed with the Vikings on Monday.
Robinson played in all 16 games for the 49ers in 2017, catching 19 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns. He may have a path to playing time immediately with Minnesota's wide receiver corps struggling behind starters Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen. Third-string receiver Laquon Treadwell had a few key drops in Week 2's matchup against the Packers, and Robinson has a previous rapport with quarterback Kirk Cousins, with the two having spent 2012 and 2013 together in Washington.
