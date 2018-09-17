Robinson signed with the Vikings on Monday.

Robinson played in all 16 games for the 49ers in 2017, catching 19 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns. He may have a path to playing time immediately with Minnesota's wide receiver corps struggling behind starters Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen. Third-string receiver Laquon Treadwell had a few key drops in Week 2's matchup against the Packers, and Robinson has a previous rapport with quarterback Kirk Cousins, with the two having spent 2012 and 2013 together in Washington.

More News
Our Latest Stories