Robinson brought in both of his targets for 33 yards and two touchdowns in the Vikings' 38-31 loss to the Rams on Thursday night.

The Vikings surely caught the Rams and fantasy owners alike by surprise with their deployment of Robinson, who'd just joined the team a few days prior to a Week 3 loss to the Bills. The veteran opened the scoring by bringing in a 16-yard strike from Kirk Cousins in the first quarter, and he followed it up with a 17-yard touchdown reception in the second period to give Minnesota a short-lived 17-14 lead at the time. Time will tell if the 30-year-old will be able to surpass Laquon Treadwell on the depth chart for the No. 3 receiver role, but Thursday offered a glimpse of what he might be able to bring to the offense as a complementary option.