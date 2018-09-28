Vikings' Aldrick Robinson: Two surprise TDs in loss
Robinson brought in both of his targets for 33 yards and two touchdowns in the Vikings' 38-31 loss to the Rams on Thursday night.
The Vikings surely caught the Rams and fantasy owners alike by surprise with their deployment of Robinson, who'd just joined the team a few days prior to a Week 3 loss to the Bills. The veteran opened the scoring by bringing in a 16-yard strike from Kirk Cousins in the first quarter, and he followed it up with a 17-yard touchdown reception in the second period to give Minnesota a short-lived 17-14 lead at the time. Time will tell if the 30-year-old will be able to surpass Laquon Treadwell on the depth chart for the No. 3 receiver role, but Thursday offered a glimpse of what he might be able to bring to the offense as a complementary option.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Latest news: Cook a game-time call
Dalvin Cook looks like a true game-time decision for Thursday Night Football. Chris Towers...
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Cobb vs. Allison for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Randall Cobb vs....
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 4? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...