The Vikings promoted Hollins to the active roster from the practice squad Monday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Hollins' promotion to the active roster was expected, with Adam Thielen (hamstring) not suiting up against the Seahawks on Monday. He'll provide the Vikings with receiver depth behind Stefon Diggs, Bisi Johnson and Laquon Treadwell. The undrafted rookie's spot on the 53-man squad comes following the placement of Ben Gedeon (concussion) on injured reserve.