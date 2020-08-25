Hollins is having an impressive training camp as his bulked up frame has helped him win at the catch point, Arif Hasan of The Athletic reports. He's battling Chad Beebe, Tajae Sharpe and K.J. Osborn for the fourth and fifth spots on the wide receiver depth chart.

With a run-oriented offense and a narrow passing focus the past two seasons, the third and fourth receiver roles on the Vikings have not been very productive. However, the departure of Stefon Diggs could change the mix, especially if 2020 first-round draft pick Justin Jefferson isn't able to hold down a starting job. Hollins could be a candidate to emerge if such a scenario unfolds.