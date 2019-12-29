Hollins caught two of three targets for 46 yards during Sunday's 21-19 loss to the Bears.

Receiving his first extended playing time of the season, Hollins led the team in receiving yards while tying for third in receptions. Most of his damage was done on a 35-yard connection with Sean Mannion, but the latter's inability to lead the offense efficiently limited Hollins' upside. His role in the postseason figures to be limited to special teams.