Vikings' Alexander Hollins: Plays six games in rookie year
Hollins recorded two catches for 46 yards over six games in 2019.
Hollins spent the first three months on the Vikings' practice squad, and he was promoted to the active roster in December since Adam Thielen was dealing with a nagging hamstring injury. The undrafted rookie barely played until the season finale, when he logged a 98-percent snap share since the team was resting its starters. Hollins is an exclusive-rights free agent in March, and it seems likely he'll be retained, although he'll need to battle for a depth role in 2020.
