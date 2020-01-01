Play

Mattison (ankle) expects to play in Sunday's game at New Orleans, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The same goes for Dalvin Cook (shoulder), who also missed the final two games of the regular season. It sounds like both running backs will practice Wednesday, but it isn't clear if they'll be full participants or limited.

