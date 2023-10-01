Mattison rushed 17 times for 95 yards in Sunday's 21-13 win over the Panthers. He also caught his only target for three yards.

Mattison was efficient on the ground, posting season highs in rushing yards and yards per carry. The tailback has now topped 95 scrimmage yards in consecutive games, which should help his case to maintain the Vikings' starting tailback job ahead of Cam Akers, who on Sunday finished with 51 yards on seven touches.