The Vikings enter Week 1 with only Ty Chandler and Myles Gaskin behind Mattison on the depth chart, the Star Tribune reports.

Mattison dealt with a minor injury in early August and didn't play in any preseason games, but he's been back in practice for a while now and is all set to lead the Minnesota backfield Week 1 against Tampa Bay. The extent of his workload remains to be seen, with a dominant share one of the possibilities given that Chandler and Gaskin are late-round picks in their mid-20s who combined for 20 touches last season. Both seem most likely to take playing time from Mattison in passing situations, if at all.