Mattison is listed as the No. 2 running back on Minnesota's first unofficial depth chart of the preseason.

Mattison was a 2019 third-round draft pick and was widely expected to become the backup to starter Dalvin Cook. Fantasy owners should be more confident in his backup role if he's already No. 2 on the depth chart this early in camp ahead of veterans Ameer Abdullah, Mike Boone and De'Angelo Henderson. Mattison could also emerge as the primary goal-line back.