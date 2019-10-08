Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Busts through for 52 yards
Mattison ran for 52 yards on seven carries during Sunday's 28-10 win over the Giants.
Mattison made his presence felt early, rumbling through the Giants defense relatively untouched for a 19-yard gain late in the first quarter, setting up a Vikings touchdown. Playing behind a do-it-all back in Dalvin Cook, Mattison is averaging just seven touches per game, but is yielding quality results with an average of 5.6 yards per carry. Despite playing second fiddle to Cook, the rookie maintains value on a run-first team. Minnesota will be tested this week against Philadelphia's top-ranked run defense, which has surrendered just 63 yards per game thus far this season.
