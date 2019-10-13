Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Career-best production in win
Mattison rushed 14 times for 63 yards and lost a fumble in the Vikings' 38-20 win over the Eagles on Sunday.
The rookie actually outpaced Dalvin Cook in rushing yardage and had just two fewer carries, as game script was favorable to the running game for large portions of the contest. Mattison did have a trademark mixed bag of a performance for a first-year player, thrilling with a 35-yard scamper but also turning the ball over on a fumble late in the fourth quarter deep in Philadelphia territory. Mattison will look to build on his career-best day versus the Lions in a Week 7 divisional matchup.
More News
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Busts through for 52 yards•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Garners three touches in loss•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Records first career touchdown•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Four carries Sunday•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Totals 49 yards on ground•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Bottled up Saturday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 6.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...
-
Week 6 Injuries: Gurley out; Who's in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Week 6 RB Preview: Malcolm must-start
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 6 including what to do with...