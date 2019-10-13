Mattison rushed 14 times for 63 yards and lost a fumble in the Vikings' 38-20 win over the Eagles on Sunday.

The rookie actually outpaced Dalvin Cook in rushing yardage and had just two fewer carries, as game script was favorable to the running game for large portions of the contest. Mattison did have a trademark mixed bag of a performance for a first-year player, thrilling with a 35-yard scamper but also turning the ball over on a fumble late in the fourth quarter deep in Philadelphia territory. Mattison will look to build on his career-best day versus the Lions in a Week 7 divisional matchup.