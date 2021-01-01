Mattison (concussion) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Lions.
Mattison was out for Weeks 13 and 14 while he recovered from an appendectomy and then missed Week 16 while navigating the concussion protocol. He's now back for what likely will be his second start of the year, as Dalvin Cook will miss the game for personal reasons. Mattison managed just 30 total yards against Atlanta in his first start, but he does have an excellent matchup with the Lions in Week 17. Cook had 252 total yards and two TDs when the Vikings beat the Lions in Week 9.
