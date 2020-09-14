Mattison had six carries for 50 yards and four receptions on four targets for 30 yards in Sunday's loss to Green Bay.

Mattison's fantasy value is mostly as the backup to starter Dalvin Cook in a run-oriented offense, so it was encouraging to see him get a sizeable workload in a game where Cook was healthy. Mattison had four targets in the passing game, one off his career high, and nearly had as many snaps on offense on pass plays as Cook (14 for Cook, 12 for Mattison). Cook still had more snaps on offense overall (30 to Mattison's 19), but this game bodes well for Mattison having value in deeper formats even when Cook is healthy.