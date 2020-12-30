Mattison (concussion) returned to practice Wednesday, putting him on track to start Sunday's game against Detroit in place of Dalvin Cook (personal), Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Between an appendectomy and now the concussion, Mattison has missed three of Minnesota's past four games. He'll have a nice chance to end the season on a high note if he's cleared from the concussion protocol, likely stepping in as the Vikings' lead back against a Lions defense that's given up the fourth-most rushing yards (135.5). The Vikings also have Ameer Abdullah and Mike Boone in the backfield, but the two have combined for only 14 carries this season.