Mattison (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.
A return to practice Thursday as a limited participant gives Mattison a shot to avoid his third straight absence. He had an appendectomy Dec. 5, after seeing just five carries and 22 snaps in a three-game stretch Weeks 10-12. The Vikings figure to give Dalvin Cook the vast majority of backfield work in a crucial game this week, regardless of Mattison's availability.
More News
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Officially limited Thursday•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Present for practice•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Not practicing yet•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Won't return this week•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Still sidelined Thursday•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Has successful appendectomy•