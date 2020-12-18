Mattison (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.

A return to practice Thursday as a limited participant gives Mattison a shot to avoid his third straight absence. He had an appendectomy Dec. 5, after seeing just five carries and 22 snaps in a three-game stretch Weeks 10-12. The Vikings figure to give Dalvin Cook the vast majority of backfield work in a crucial game this week, regardless of Mattison's availability.

