Mattison (shoulder) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.
Mattison played a season-high 43 percent of snaps in a Week 5 win over Chicago, though his 12 touches netted only 41 yards, while Dalvin Cook took 20 touches for 121 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Mattison has seen a bit more work than in past years ever since Cook dislocated his problematic shoulder, but the starter hasn't missed a game yet and it's now the backup who is bothered by a shoulder injury. In any case, Mattison's practice participation Wednesday -- even in a limited capacity -- suggests he's more likely than not to play this Sunday in Miami.
More News
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Nine carries in win•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: TD catch in London•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Takes over backfield late•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Just two carries Monday•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Gets eight carries in Week 1•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Expected to play Sunday•