Mattison, who missed another practice Friday, is still dealing with swelling and pain in his sprained ankle, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Neither Dalvin Cook (chest) nor Mattison is looking good for Monday's game against Green Bay, potentially leaving Mike Boone as the lead runner. Cook and Mattison do have one more chance to get on the practice field this week, as the Vikings won't need to release their final injury report until Saturday afternoon/evening.