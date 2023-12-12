Mattison (ankle) was a non-participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Mattison racked up 66 yards on 10 carries in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Raiders before exiting with a low-ankle sprain. His absence from Tuesday's practice is not a positive sign for his chances to suit up Saturday against the Bengals, but more clarity will be gained as the week progresses. Ty Chandler would be in line for the majority of snaps if Mattison cannot give it a go.