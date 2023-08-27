Mattison (undisclosed) did not play in Saturday's 18-17 preseason loss to the Cardinals.

Mattison has been dealing with an undisclosed injury that has kept him out of preseason action. The Vikings are likely being precautious with him given his status as the team's lead back, though practice reports in the leadup to a Week 1 matchup against the Buccaneers will ultimately provide more information about his health.