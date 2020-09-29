Mattison had eight carries for 27 yards in Sunday's loss to Tennessee.
Mattison played on 16 of 65 snaps as he still had a decent role even on a day when Dalvin Cook had 181 yards rushing. Mattison had ten touches in Week 1 before just four touches last week, so his role off the bench will be inconsistent but he has a chance to be involved enough for value in deeper formats, even when Cook is healthy.
More News
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Hardly contributes on stat sheet•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Contributes as backup•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Enters camp as backup•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Finishes 2019 with 462 yards•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Feels good following wild-card win•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Returns to full practice•