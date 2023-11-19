Mattison (concussion) is expected to play Sunday night against the Broncos, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Mattison exited Week 10 and spent much of the past week in the league's concussion protocol, but he was able to practice fully Friday after a limited session Thursday. With Mattison likely to be active, Ty Chandler will handle change-of-pace duties alongside him, leaving Kene Nwangwu mainly handling special teams work.