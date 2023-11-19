Mattison (concussion) remains listed as questionable but is expected to play Sunday against the Broncos, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Mattison exited the Vikings' Week 10 win over Saints after being diagnosed with a concussion, but he made quick progress through the NFL's five-step protocol for head injuries. After sitting out Wednesday's practice session, he returned to the field Thursday as a limited participant, then was able to practice fully Friday. Rapoport's report implies that Mattison likely passed the final phase of the protocol Saturday, when he was cleared by an independent neurologist. Assuming he's officially cleared when Minnesota releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff, Mattison should remain the Vikings' lead option on the ground, though he had ceded some work to Ty Chandler in Week 10 before departing with the head injury. As a result, it's possible that Minnesota opts for more of a timeshare out of the backfield between Mattison and Chandler, the latter of whom carried 15 times for 45 yards and a touchdown against New Orleans.