Mattison rushed five times for 20 yards and caught one of two targets for 10 yards in Sunday's wild-card win over the Saints.

Mattison missed the final three regular-season games while dealing with a high-ankle sprain, but he didn't report any lingering effects following the playoff contest. "I felt good out there," Mattison said, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "I warmed up the right way, prepared the right way and so everything felt good." His limited workload was likely due to Dalvin Cook -- who logged 31 touches -- returning to action after a shoulder injury. With Cook still healthy, Mattison will continue to work as the No. 2 in the divisional round versus San Francisco.