Mattison finished the 2019 regular season with 100 carries for 462 yards and one touchdown while catching 10 passes for 82 yards in 13 games.

The 21-year-old worked as Minnesota's No. 2 running back for most of the season and performed well, but he was unfortunately sidelined for Dalvin Cook's late-season, two-game absence, losing a chance to work as the starter. Overall it was a solid rookie campaign for Mattison, but his fantasy prospects for 2020 remain limited with Cook still under contract and primed to be the feature back.