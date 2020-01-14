Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Finishes 2019 with 462 yards
Mattison finished the 2019 regular season with 100 carries for 462 yards and one touchdown while catching 10 passes for 82 yards in 13 games.
The 21-year-old worked as Minnesota's No. 2 running back for most of the season and performed well, but he was unfortunately sidelined for Dalvin Cook's late-season, two-game absence, losing a chance to work as the starter. Overall it was a solid rookie campaign for Mattison, but his fantasy prospects for 2020 remain limited with Cook still under contract and primed to be the feature back.
