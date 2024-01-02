Mattison had three carries for 17 yards and two receptions for 13 yards on two targets in Sunday's loss to Green Bay.
Mattison again took a back seat to starter Ty Chandler as he played on 21 of the offense's 53 snaps. Chandler played on 30 snaps. Mattison looks set to work behind Chandler again for the regular season finale next week at Detroit.
