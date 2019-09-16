Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Four carries Sunday
Mattison had four carries for 25 yards in Sunday's loss at Green Bay.
Mattison played just eight snaps on offense. He continues to be productive when in the game (nine carries for 49 yards in Week 1) but is going to have a limited backup role unless Dalvin Cook gets hurt. It's still possible that Mattison could emerge with a goal-line role.
