Mattison rushed 10 times for 52 yards and secured both targets for 11 yards in the Vikings' 12-10 loss to the Bears on Monday night. He also fumbled once but recovered.

Mattison led the Vikings in rushing yards and averaged over 5.0 yards per carry for just the second time this season with the help of a 21-yard run. The veteran back also saw two targets for the fourth straight contest, and his rushing yardage total qualified as his second highest since Week 4. Mattison notably outpaced Ty Chandler by six carries, sending him into the Week 13 bye in control of the No. 1 running back role before a favorable Week 14 road matchup versus the Raiders.