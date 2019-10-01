Mattison gained five yards on two carries and caught his only target for eight yards in Sunday's 16-6 loss to the Bears.

The Vikings' running game was finally shut down in this outing, as Dalvin Cook rushed 14 times for 35 scoreless yards. They were forced to throw more than usual, and Mattison logged a season-low six of a possible 60 offensive snaps (10 percent). Mattison sees most of his usage when the team has comfortable leads like it did against the Falcons (nine carries) and the Raiders (12 carries). With that being said, Mattison is one of the league's top handcuffs since the Vikings run the ball 29.8 times per game, ranking fourth in the league.