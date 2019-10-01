Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Garners three touches in loss
Mattison gained five yards on two carries and caught his only target for eight yards in Sunday's 16-6 loss to the Bears.
The Vikings' running game was finally shut down in this outing, as Dalvin Cook rushed 14 times for 35 scoreless yards. They were forced to throw more than usual, and Mattison logged a season-low six of a possible 60 offensive snaps (10 percent). Mattison sees most of his usage when the team has comfortable leads like it did against the Falcons (nine carries) and the Raiders (12 carries). With that being said, Mattison is one of the league's top handcuffs since the Vikings run the ball 29.8 times per game, ranking fourth in the league.
More News
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Records first career touchdown•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Four carries Sunday•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Totals 49 yards on ground•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Bottled up Saturday•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Solid second preseason game•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Scores short touchdown•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 TE Preview: Doyle rules
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 5 at tight end.
-
Week 5 Waivers: Starters emerge
There are stopgap measures available if you need them, but the top targets on waivers in Week...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 5 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 5 Trade Values Chart
How does Melvin Gordon's return shake up the trade values chart? Dave Richard provides the...
-
Week 5 WR Preview: Bounce-back week
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...